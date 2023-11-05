Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 17

The annual Nantwich Christmas lights switch on will take place on November 17.

Nantwich Town Council has unveiled the details of the event which attracts thousands of people to the town centre.

As well as the lights, there will be plenty of festive cheer.

It will feature a street market, live entertainment, treats and refreshments for all the family.

The town council said: “The popular event always kicks off the Christmas celebrations and is a wonderful sight to see!”

Entertainment will start in the town centre from around 3pm on November 17, and market stalls will also be open from 3pm.

There will be a live performance from Little Chix from 6pm.

And the lights switch-on is set to take place at 7pm.

The town’s Christmas Tree has been sponsored by local firm Applewood Independent Ltd.

(images from past years)