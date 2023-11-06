18 hours ago
Money raised in memory of Seahorse Swimming Club founder

Sharon Hough and husband Colin, present cheque to Seahorse SC volunteers, Jackie Roberts and Debbie Murray (1)

The family of Barbara Warrington, one of Seahorse Swimming Club’s founder members, visited Crewe Lifestyle Centre to present a cheque to the club in her memory, writes Jonathan White.

Barbara, who died in August, volunteered at Seahorse from 1956 until 2001, where she spent most of her time in the role of chief instructor.

She also worked as an assistant physiotherapist at Leighton Hospital and at Springfield Special School in Crewe, where several members of Seahorse SC attended.

In 1996, Barbara and four other volunteers (Beryl Barnes, Ettie Broom, Agnes Buttery and Margaret Platt) were recognised by the former Crewe & Nantwich Borough Council for their outstanding service at Seahorse SC.

Barbara’s daughter Sharon Hough, and her husband Colin, presented a cheque for £243 to Seahorse SC volunteers, Jackie Roberts and Debbie Murray, at one of the Club’s recent swimming sessions.

Barbara Warrington at the Flag Lane Swimming Baths (1)
Barbara at Flag Lane Swimming Baths

The money was raised from part of the donations from Barbara’s funeral.

Sharon said: “It’s a pleasure to support Seahorse Swimming Club as our mum spent a huge part of her life volunteering at the club when they used the Flag Lane Baths, so as a family, we couldn’t see a better way of reflecting our mother’s devotion to the club.”

Gareth Roberts, secretary at Seahorse SC, said: “We are extremely grateful to Barbara’s family for this kind donation.

“Barbara’s contribution to Seahorse SC was outstanding and it’s down to people like Barbara that the Club is thriving today.

“She is still remembered by some of the present day swimmers and volunteers who were deeply saddened when she passed away.

“Barbara played a huge part enhancing the lives of hundreds of people with disabilities, by giving them opportunities to be active, enjoy the social aspect of swimming and compete in galas all over the UK.”

