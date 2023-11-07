Holly Fair at Wistaston church hailed popular success

The annual “Holly Fair” at Wells Green Methodist Church in Wistaston has been hailed a big success, writes Jonathan White.

In the entrance hall there was a prize raffle, red, green and silver stall, and a tombola.

The stalls in the church hall included toys, books, costume jewellery, crafts, and Traidcraft goods.

The café offered refreshments for sale with soup and numerous cakes.

Santa Claus was kept busy in his Grotto providing gifts to all the boys and girls with the help of his Elf helper.

The event was staffed by parishioners and the 3rd Wistaston Guides (Wells Green Methodist Church).

Despite cold and wet weather outside, the event was attended by hundreds of people.

Activities at Wells Green Methodist Church include: Tuesdays 10am Tiddlywinks (pre-schoolers); Wednesdays 2pm Choir Practice, 6pm Rainbows, 7:30pm Guides; Thursdays 8:30pm Evening prayers; Fridays 10am to 12 noon Café Wells Green (open coffee morning).

Wells Green Methodist Church hall is available for hire for meetings, celebrations, displays etc. WiFi is installed.

For information about services, baptisms, weddings or any more general information, contact Minister Rev’d Sarah Butcher on 01270 666156, or visit https://www.facebook.com/wellsgreenchurchwistaston