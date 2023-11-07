Man injured after plunging from two-storey window in Nantwich

A man was injured after plunging from a two-storey window of a flat in Nantwich.

The incident happened earlier today at a property on Davenport Avenue in Nantwich at around 8am.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Three people at the property were also arrested by police during the incident.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 8am on Tuesday 7 November, police were called to reports of a man falling from a two-story window at an address in Davenport Avenue, Nantwich.

“His injuries are not confirmed at this time. He was taken to hospital to be assessed.

“Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. They remain in police custody at this time.”