6 hours ago
Man injured after plunging from two-storey window in Nantwich
9 hours ago
Crewe councillor quits Cheshire East sparking by-election
2 days ago
Man arrested after incident at Vine pub in Nantwich
2 days ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights switch on set for November 17
2 days ago
Nantwich Town slump to 0-1 home defeat to Newcastle Town
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man injured after plunging from two-storey window in Nantwich

in Crime / Incident / News November 7, 2023
man injured in fall from flat window

A man was injured after plunging from a two-storey window of a flat in Nantwich.

The incident happened earlier today at a property on Davenport Avenue in Nantwich at around 8am.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the man was taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Three people at the property were also arrested by police during the incident.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 8am on Tuesday 7 November, police were called to reports of a man falling from a two-story window at an address in Davenport Avenue, Nantwich.

“His injuries are not confirmed at this time. He was taken to hospital to be assessed.

“Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault. They remain in police custody at this time.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.