Cheshire Police’s Operation Apollo targeting the “county lines” drug trade has topped more than 100 years of jail terms in its first 12 months.

Drugs, cash, weapons, and luxury items have also been seized in the past year along with multiple arrests and convictions made since its launch, says the force.

Those jailed include men from Shavington, Crewe, Congleton and Northwich.

In November 2022, Op Apollo was launched by the Cheshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) in a bid to proactively target County Lines operating across the county.

So far, 87 people have been arrested and 70 County Lines gangs have been broken up.

And 28 of those arrested have already been jailed for a total of 100 years for a variety of drug offences, with a further 40 waiting for their cases to be finalised at court – four of which have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Detectives have also seized more than £70,000 worth of Class A drugs and over £35,000 in cash.

Thousands of pounds worth of luxury goods, including sports cars, designer clothing and jewellery were also recovered.

Det Insp Robert Balfour, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Since the launch of Operation Apollo, we have worked tirelessly to target those who cause the most harm to our communities by dismantling County Lines operating from within our borders and beyond.

“With the continued support from within Cheshire Police, neighbouring forces and partners, we are well equipped to protect our communities and most vulnerable from the devastation brought forth by County Line gangs.

“This coordinated approach has made a significant difference to the number of County Lines operating in Cheshire and we will continue to relentlessly target all criminals involved.

“This operation has been paramount in disrupting dangerous offenders who believed they were operating their criminality under the radar. Be assured that our work is continuing, and we will use all resources available to us to crackdown on County Lines.”

Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “The results over the past year demonstrate Cheshire’s determination to make the county a hostile environment for criminals involved in County Line drug activity and I’m incredibly proud of the work undertaken by Op Apollo so far.

“However, the work doesn’t stop there and those involved in the distribution and sale of illegal Class A and B drugs should be warned that we are relentless in our pursuit of those who seek to commit crime in our communities.”

If you believe drug activity is taking place in your community and have information, please contact Cheshire Constabulary via our website https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Full list of those jailed:

James Potter, 29, of Salvia Street, Liverpool – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine, heroin), produce controlled drug of Class B drugs (cannabis) and jailed for 32 months

Kyle Dickinson, 23, of Hollow Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley – charged with PWITS crack cocaine, PWITS heroin and jailed for 31 months.

Gerard Flynn, 25, formerly of Barnsbury Road, Liverpool – charged with being concerned in supply of crack cocaine, concerned in supply of heroin and jailed for 40 months

Harry Hayward, 24, of Bridle Road, Crewe – charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in supply of heroin and jailed for 50 months

Lennon Lowry, 21, of Willmer Road, Tranmere – charged with being concerned in supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin and jailed for 44 months

Kabo Masalila, 32, HMP THORN CROSS – charged with PWITS Crack cocaine, PWITS heroin and jailed for 60 months.

Nadia Wright, 40, of Moss Road, Congleton – charged with being concerned in supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and jailed for 32 months

Abigail Wright, 36, of Mill Street, Congleton – charged with being concerned in supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, breach of restraining order and jailed for 50 months

Alex Gannon, 21, of no fixed abode in Widnes – charged with 2 counts of possession of criminal property, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drug – Other, PWITS crack cocaine, PWITS heroin, possession of cannabis and jailed for 40 months

Alfie Edge,19, of no fixed abode in Chester – charged with PWITS crack cocaine and jailed for 27 months

Steven Atkinson, 19, of Gresty Road, Crewe – charged with being concerned in supply of class A drugs, PWITS class A drugs, possession of cannabis and jailed for 40 months

Jordan Taylor, 27, of Rotary Way, Shavington – charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, PWITS cannabis, POCA and jailed for 9 years 9 months

Jonathan Phillips, 32, of Grove Avenue, Failsworth – charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine, POCA and jailed for 45 months

Jason Gough, 53, of Mill Street, Congleton – charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine, POCA, and jailed for 28 months

Cody Coleman, 22, of Crocous Street, Barnton, Northwich – charged with PWITS cocaine, possession of offensive weapon in public place and jailed for 41 months

Mohhamed Faisal, 22, of Selwyn Jubilee Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent – charged with PWITS crack cocaine, PWITS heroin, PWITS cannabis and jailed for 36 months

Hassan Dawood, 21, of Dundee Road, Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent – charged with PWITS crack, PWITS heroin, driving while disqualified, using vehicle without insurance and jailed for 36 months

Amir Malik, 31, of Birchwood Boulevard, Warrington – charged with PWITS Cocaine, PWITS Heroin, dangerous driving and jailed for 5 years 6 months

Ryan Murphy, 27, of Castleton Walk, Manchester – charged with PWITS cocaine, PWITS heroin and jailed for 3 years 3 months

Ryan Daly, 27, of Honey Hall Road, Halewood – charged with being concerned in supply of cocaine, concerned in supply of ketamine, concerned in supply of cannabis and jailed for 4 years

Luke Davies, 32, of Honey Hall Road, Halewood – charged with being concerned in supply of cocaine, concerned in supply of ketamine, concerned in supply of cannabis, PWITS cocaine – jailed for four years six months

Filip Stasiuk, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Crewe – charged with PWITS Heroin, PWITS Crack cocaine, POCA and jailed for 30 months

Lewis Johnson, 25, of Elizabeth Drive, Warrington – charged with being concerned in the supply crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, POCA, and jailed for 44 months

Adam Wilson, 26, of Wetlands Lane, Brimington – charged with PWITS crack cocaine, PWITS Heroin, criminal damage to police vehicle and jailed for 32 months

Callum Foran, 23, of Chiltern Road, Warrington – charged with PWITS crack cocaine, PWITS heroin, recall to prison and jailed for 66 months

Jake Cullen, 22, of HMP Altcourse – charged with PWITS Crack cocaine, PWITS Heroin, being concerned in supply of cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, possession of knife in public place, POCA and jailed for 3 year

Cameron Irvine, 22, of HMP Altcourse, PWITS Crack cocaine, PWITS Heroin, concerned in supply of cocaine, concerned in supply of heroin, possession of knife in public place and jailed for 3 years

Sam Evers, 27, of Clarence Street, Newton Le Willows – charged with being concerned in the supply crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and jailed for 27 months