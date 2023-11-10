Manned police helpdesk will NOT reopen in Nantwich, says chief

The helpdesk at Nantwich Police Station on Beam Street will remain closed as it is no longer “viable”.

That was the message from Supt Claire Jesson when she spoke to Nantwich Town Council last night.

Councillors asked why it could not be reopened as it was felt many residents would benefit, with some struggling to know how to contact officers.

And Cllr Arthur Moran had tabled a motion back in July to discuss how the helpdesk could be re-opened as the town’s population rises.

But Supt Jesson said the “footfall” when it was open was so low it was not enough to justify its return.

She said: “The front desk was closed after we undertook a review of all police stations.

“We looked at footfall and to understand which ones were financially viable.

“Nantwich police station showed an average footfall was 2.7 people a day using the front desk.

“And actually most were not police inquiries. Because it was such a low footfall, it’s not viable for us to keep it open and man it 8am-4pm Monday to Friday.

“I understand some people like to walk in to the station. But there is a bigger percentage who prefer to connect with us on the phone, or through the website, or on social media.

“The reality is it’s just not financially viable to reopen it.”

The Beam Street station has continued to be a base for officers working in the town.

Supt Jesson dismissed fears that it could be closed for good amid plans for a new police station to serve Crewe and Nantwich on land off the A500 Shavington bypass.

She added: “The new station is absolutely NOT to replace Nantwich.

“The current Crewe police station is not fit for purpose due to issues with the building.

“The new station is a long way off, it has to have planning permission and needs to be built.

“But I think it’s a positive for Nantwich. It’s just off the A500, it will allow faster response times to Nantwich.”

Cllr Stuart Bostock told the council some elderly residents continue to knock on windows of the current Nantwich police station because “they don’t know how to get hold of” officers.

Supt Jesson said the phone on the wall of the station is still the fastest way to get hold of offices as it connects to the control room in seconds.

“I would encourage people to use this phone to access the control room, and not to knock on the windows.”

She also added that some monthly police surgeries held at the station – which allow members of the public to talk to PCSOs direct – were barely attended.