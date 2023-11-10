Nantwich Angling Society seek to build new river fishing stages

Members of Nantwich Angling Society are campaigning to install three new fishing stages along the River Weaver in Nantwich.

The society says the idea will help to make the group more accessible to older members.

It comes as the society has been working with local councillors and the Environment Agency to tackle recent pollution incidents in the river which have killed thousands of fish.

Stuart Mitton, of Nantwich Angling Society, said: “We always welcome new members to the club but it’s more a case of us trying to show more love for the river especially after all the sad news with the pollution.

“We are looking to make it more accessible for our elder members and those with accessibility challenges too by working with the town council and Cheshire East.

“I’ve approached both with a view to help us make fishing stages like the ones that used to be on the willows area.”

The pollution incidents and plans for new fishing stages were discussed by councillors at last night’s Nantwich Town Council meeting (November 9).

Hundreds of specimen chub, roach and pike along with dace, ruffe and other smaller species were lost in the pollution incidents caused by slurry spills.

There used used to be three fishing stages on the weir of the river in the town but these were all lost in floods and vandalism.

The new plans are to build new stages off the path behind Nantwich Lake, giving access to two car parks and safe paths for Nantwich Angling Society members to access them.

Town councillors focused their discussion more on the pollution incidents, but agreed to allow Environment Agency to conclude its investigations before making any recommendations or plans.

Cllr Arthur Moran said: “The EA has not found the source yet of where this pollution is coming from. We should keep out of it until they have identified who is responsible.”

To find out more about Nantwich Angling Society visit https://www.nantwichangling.com/

(polluted river image by Josh Niblett)