A plan to increase the Nantwich Town Council portion of Council Tax by 7% in 2024-25 sparked a heated debate among town councillors.

The town council’s draft budget was put to the council last night at Brookfield Hall.

It suggests a 7% rise in the town council’s precept, which would result in a £10 increase on the average Band D property for the town council portion of tax.

But one Labour town councillor called the draft budget “cavalier” and called on the authority to re-think under the current cost of living crisis.

Councillors who support the rise say it will ensure the council maintains its general reserves between £400,000-£600,000 and provides a balanced budget in 2024-25.

But Cllr John Priest criticised the plans saying it was just “increasing the precept and putting it on residents without properly considering how to fund capital projects”.

He added: “We are just being cavalier. It’s completely unacceptable to ask our residents to expect them to carry the can.

“I do not approve a 7% increase, and we should manage this better and come back with a 0% rise.”

He was supported by Cllr Kim Jamson, who added: “You only have to look at the numbers using the Foodbank.

“It’s a real issue in Nantwich, and some of us like to pretend it’s not. Some families are really struggling, that’s why I have an issue with a 7% rise.”

Cllr Loic Charbonneau said Nantwich has the highest precept in Cheshire East and one of the highest in the North West.

He suggested the council should consider what grants it gives to local organisations, increase market rents, and increase fees for use of facilities such as the Civic Hall.

But other councillors back the proposal, which would be put to residents during a four-week consultation period between November 13 and December 10.

A number of councillors attended budget workshops held by the town council staff since May’s elections.

Cllr Arthur Moran, who supports putting the proposal to public consultation, said: “There have been seven budget workshops, and two finance committee meetings, so it’s certainly been talked over.”

Cllr Caroline Kirkham added: “This figure has not just been plucked out of the air. The cost base has increased, there are external pressure on such as energy costs and inflation.”

Cllr Peter Groves hit back at Cllr Priest, asking if he has an alternative fully costed proposal.

Cllr Priest replied: “No I have not. I’ve made my contributions since May, and they have been dismissed and ignored. I would ask the finance committee to look at this again. It seems to be cavalier and flippant.”

Town clerk Samantha Roberts told councillors they would need to cut the budget by £61,000 to achieve a 0% rise in the precept in 2024-25.

She added this would inevitably mean a cut to indirect services. One example she highlighted was the hanging baskets contract, worth £51,000.

“What would affect our residents more – a slight increase in the precept or cuts to town services?” she added.

In a final vote, nine councillors voted for and four councillors voted against the draft budget.

It means plans for the 7% rise will now go to public consultation from Monday November 13.

If it goes ahead, it will mean the average Band D property in Nantwich will pay £155.46 towards the town council.

Cheshire East Council, Cheshire Police and Cheshire Fire Service precepts will be added to complete the overall Council Tax bill.