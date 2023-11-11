Villagers in Shavington mark Remembrance with community garden

Villagers in Shavington have teamed up to show community spirit for their annual Community Remembrance Garden.

More than a 600 people have been involved in contributing to the garden outside St Mark’s Church, Shavington.

The initiative, led by the church, has been a joint effort from children’s schools and groups in the local community.

Groups involved are Shavington Primary School, Shavington Academy, Roundabouts Nursery, Rope Green Nursery, Edward Bear Club, St Mark’s Toddler and GLOW.

Children’s poppies were joined by a display the villagers contributed to helped by knitting or crocheting poppies.

These were made into a waterfall of poppies on the church cross and over the archways to the church.

Sara Randle, Children & Families worker for St Marks Church and organiser of the event, said: “This is the fourth year that we have organised this community display and the enthusiasm doesn’t waver.

“The children have been so creative in their artwork, with many writing poignant words.

“The knitted and crochet poppies always look stunning and are a credit to the amazing community that we live in.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of the children and adults who have contributed to the display.

“I’d also like to add a huge personal to my own family who have spent the time to help me to put up the display.”

The outdoor display will be up for the month of November for people to visit and enjoy.

Meanwhile, students at Cheshire College – South and West came together to work on a collaborative project in honour of Remembrance Day.

Students from multiple departments including Uniformed Protective Services, Sport, Travel and Tourism and Media created a Remembrance Day video, which was shared in memory of the service sacrifice of all those that fought to protect our freedoms.

The video, captured by the college’s media students, featured Uniformed Protective Services students from Crewe and Ellesmere Port campuses marching in procession and ended with them laying a ceremonial wreath of poppies in the college grounds.

Jasbir Dhesi OBE, Principal and CEO of Cheshire College, said: “We have been extremely moved by the sensitivity and hard work of our students.

“It will always be a sombre day as we remember the incredible sacrifices of individuals past and present who fought to keep us safe; however, our students have embraced the spirit of the day, using it as an opportunity for teamwork, collaboration, mutual respect and support.”