Christmas bin collection schedule unveiled by Cheshire East

Residents in and around Nantwich have today been informed of the Cheshire East Council Christmas bin collection schedule.

Information stickers are being placed on black bins of households whose normal black and silver bin collections fall on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day advising residents of changes to their collection schedule over the festive season.

There will be no garden waste collections from Monday 18 December until Monday 15 January 2024.

The changes to collections over the festive season will only affect households that have recycling or black bin collections on a Monday or a Tuesday.

There will be no recycling or black bin collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 25 December, it will now be collected on Thursday 21 December.

If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 25 December, it will now be collected on Wednesday 20 December.

If your black bin was due for collection on Tuesday 26 December, it will now be collected on Wednesday 27 December.

If your silver bin was due for collection on Tuesday 26 December, it will now be collected on Thursday 28 December.

If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 1 January, it will now be collected on Tuesday 2 January.

If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 1 January, it will now be collected on Wednesday 3 January.

Please ensure your bin is out for 6.30am on all collection days.

CEC household waste and recycling centres will remain open over the festive season with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

More information on Christmas and New Year bin collections can be found on the waste and recycling pages of the Cheshire East Council website www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/recycling

In January, the new garden waste “subscriber” scheme kicks in.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “I’d like to extend my gratitude to all our colleagues, who continue to provide an outstanding service collecting the borough’s waste and recycling.

“We have started to issue our Christmas collection stickers. We would like to remind residents that collection days and changes to these dates can be found online.

“Please check these new bin collection arrangements, to see if collections are due to fall on the bank holidays over the festive period.

“It’s also important to note that it will take a few weeks to sticker bins and that not all households will be affected.

“Some collections will be brought forward, and others pushed back, depending on your normal bin collection day.

“I’d also just like to take this opportunity to remind residents that they will need a subscription to the council’s Garden Waste Recycling Scheme if they would still like to have their garden waste collected from January.”

Visit: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/gardenbin and follow the prompts.