Nantwich dog shelter’s plea to find home for struggling pooch

Nantwich dog rescue staff are desperately trying to find one of its long-term residents a home for Christmas as he is struggling to cope with kennel life.

Two-year-old Charlie was rescued by Our Safe Haven kennels in Nantwich from being euthanised in January this year.

But the large, mixed-breed dog is finding kennel life too stressful and rescuers are now appealing for potential adopters to come forward.

Charlie was taken in from a Spanish rescue organisation in January to save him from being put down.

Our Safe Haven Kennels worker Caitlin Jones said: “He is still a very anxious boy.

“He’s only recently regained the confidence to start going out on walks again and going in the front paddock for a zoom.

“If it’s a busy day with lots of traffic outside, he still is often too anxious to leave reception.

“So we exercise him in there to the best of our ability and keep teaching him new confidence-building tricks to help tire him out mentally.

“He is such a clever boy though! He learns new tricks very fast and currently knows ‘sit’, ‘lie down’, ‘spin’, ‘touch,’ and ‘feet up’.”

Charlie is looking for a pet-free home in a quiet, rural area with a decent sized garden so he can build up his confidence to leave the house for walks.

Due to his size and enthusiastic way of greeting people, he can only live with older, teenage children.

Caitlin added: “He does jump up and can knock you over if you aren’t prepared!

“Once he warms up, he adores the company of people and loves a fuss and a play though.”

To fill out an application for Charlie, visit: https://www.pawprints2freedom.co.uk/adopt