Reaseheath College students, staff and visitors paid their respects to those who made sacrifices during conflict at Remembrance Day services across two Nantwich campuses.

Apprentices and trainers were joined by former members of the armed forces and representatives from neighbouring industries at a service held for the first time at Reaseheath’s Engineering Apprenticeship Academy.

The tribute was attended by 85 construction plant and bus and coach engineering apprentices, academy staff, special guests from Crewe 94 Sea Cadet Corps and representatives from neighbouring businesses The Blue Group and Hodson Crane Hire and Haulage.

The Message of Remembrance was read by Assistant Principal John Kendal, a former Royal Airforce Officer, who welcomed special guests Bob Morton, a retired Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer, Corporal Andrew Donaldson, representing the Army, and Lieutenant Beverley Morton.

Ex servicemen who are now Advanced Technical Trainers at REAA, Matt Gallimore MBE, who served in the Navy for nine years, and former Royal Engineers Doug Leech and Robin Shepherd were also present at the ceremony.

Matt has worked with the Crewe 94 Sea Cadet Corps for many years and suggested that Bob, who is President of the unit, and his wife Beverley, a long time supporter, should be invited.

Engineering Apprenticeship Manager Simon Bishop said: “This is the first time we’ve held a Remembrance service at REAA.

“It was a great success and I was delighted that so many apprentices, staff and guests attended. We are already looking forward to next year, when we plan to make the service even bigger and better.”

The main campus service was held under the college flagpole and attended by hundreds of students and staff.

The Message of Remembrance was read by Principal Marcus Clinton, and poignant poem ‘For the Fallen’ was read by Level 3 Diploma Uniformed Protective Services students.

The closing prayer was read by College Chaplain.MC Chang.