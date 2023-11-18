Thousands enjoy Nantwich Christmas lights switch on

Thousands of people packed into Nantwich town centre to enjoy the annual Christmas Lights switch on, writes Jonathan White.

The switch on, organised by Nantwich Town Council, took place on the Town Square last night.

Local community radio station The Cat compered the event which included live performances on a stage area from ‘Lil Mix’, a tribute to girl group Little Mix, and Matt Terry, 2016 winner of TV talent show The X Factor.

Lil Mix sang and danced and Matt showed off his vocal talents while singing his debut single ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ and his latest single ‘You Don’t Know Nothing’.

Matt will play Prince Charming at this year’s family panto Cinderella at Crewe Lyceum.

He was joined on stage by other pantomime cast members: Ste Johnston (Buttons) and Eve Parsons (Cinderella).

Father Christmas also made a popular appearance with a young ‘reindeer’ and ‘elf helpers’.

Prior to the switch on at 7:30pm, Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood said: “What a pleasure it is to be stood here this evening to turn on these Christmas lights and kick-off the festive season.

“Before we switch on the lights, I need to say a few thank yous.

“In particular to Applewood Independent for their generosity in sponsoring the Christmas tree.

“I mustn’t forget Nigel and Roger who spent countless hours in all weathers and often throughout the night transforming our wonderful town with these wonderful decorations.

“I urge you to support our independent retailers this year and shop locally. Finally, have a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

A countdown followed before the Applewood Independent Christmas Tree and the town’s Christmas lights were turned on by the Mayor, her Consort Tony Wedgwood, David Pritchard (Applewood Independent), Devlin Hobson (Nantwich Town Crier), Lil Mix and the cast of Crewe Lyceum’s pantomime (Matt Terry, Ste Johnston, Eve Parsons).

St Mary’s Nantwich was lit up in different colours inside the church with visitors invited to enter and enjoy the lights.

Refreshments were available from the Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge.

There was also a festive outdoor market selling a selection of gifts, treats and food, setting a festive scene along Churchyardside. Nantwich Market was also open.