ROUND-UP: Latest Crewe Regional Sunday league results

The game between The Lions and Sandbach Town was switched to Wheelock in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
The game seemed to be heading for a goalless draw, but late strikes from Jack Beaumont (2) and Fraser Swale gave Sandbach Town a 0-3 victory.
AFC Dishers were 4-0 up against NHB by half time, and went on to win 5-0, with goals from Adam Roberts (3), Lewis Vyse and Robbie Prince.
In Division One, Audlem had a 6-1 win over C & N Utd., who are finding life hard this season.
Ben Walker and Nick Gregory both scored twice, with the other Audlem goals coming from Will Cork and a Dan Rooney penalty.
Rooney also missed another penalty kick. Jack Miller scored for the visitors.
The fixture between Leighton FC and Princes Feathers produced plenty of goals, with the final outcome being a 4-6 win for the improving visitors, who had the game sewn up by half time at 0-4.
Adam Pickering netted a hat trick, with further away goals coming from Dom Johnson (2) and Dean Jones.
Kyle Gregory netted four times for the home side in an second half fight back, but still finished on the losing side, a rare feat indeed.
Nantwich Pirates dropped their first points of the season when they drew 3-3 with improving Ruskin Park, whose marksmen were Lorcan Chilton (2) and James Telford.
For Nantwich Pirates, Liam Heyes-Porter scored twice, with Liam Whittaker also on target.
One first round game in the Crewe FA Sunday Cup was played, with George & Dragon beating 10 men Raven Salvador 11-0. Robbie Hatton netted 5, with further goals coming from Jamie Roberts (2), Ben Brown, Louis Bennett, Jamie Marshall and Matt Wakefield.
Recent Comments