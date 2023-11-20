1 day ago
Nantwich Town beat neighbours Chester in FA Trophy penalty drama
2 days ago
Residents on contaminated estate could seek judicial review
2 days ago
Nantwich Museum launches appeal to buy local treasure items
2 days ago
Thousands enjoy Nantwich Christmas lights switch on
3 days ago
Cheshire East u-turn set over fines for drivers with idling engines
banner-advert
banner-advert

“Rules for Living” production to be staged by Nantwich Players

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews November 20, 2023
Rules for Living - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Nantwich Players are to stage an uproarious Christmas family production of “Rules for Living” by Sam Holcroft.

Directed by Jeremy Acklam, this comedy will have you laughing, nodding in recognition, and reflecting on your own family’s quirks.

Holcroft explores coping with family dynamics and social constructs that limit behaviours throughout cognitive therapy.

Unfolded in a cozy home setting, this comedy unravels the quirks and coping mechanisms of its endearing characters.

As they each navigate the complexities of relationships and traditions, prepare for a riotous game of role-playing that will keep you laughing throughout.

The Nantwich Players cast includes Luke Murphy, Holly Jones, Theresa Kay, Richard Senior, Kate Marchuk, Stuart Cummings, and Maddie Dowson.

Performances will be at 7:45pm from December 8 to 16 at the Nantwich Players Theatre on Love Lane.

Tickets are £10 and available from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at https://www.nantwichplayers.com

Rules for Living by Nantwich Players

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.