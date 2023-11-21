Bid to build Nantwich holiday lodges backed by CEC planners

Plans to build five holiday lodges in open countryside near Nantwich have been recommended for approval by planners, despite objections from residents and parish councillors, writes Belinda Ryan.

The scheme is earmarked for land at Fletchers Pool, off Bridgemere Lane at Hunsterson.

Cheshire East’s planning officers say the council’s local plan strategy allows for uses that are appropriate to a rural area.

They also point out the council refused a recent application for holiday lodges at Faddiley and that decision was later overturned at appeal.

In a report due to go to next week’s meeting of the southern planning committee, the council’s officer states: “Information submitted in support of the application details the proposed use is one which is appropriate to a rural area and relates to site-specific attractions – lakeside setting and angling – as well as enjoyment of the Cheshire countryside, local paths, cycle routes and good accessibility to Dagfields and Bridgemere Garden Centre, and Audlem, Wybunbury and Nantwich.”

But 16 residents, two parish councils – Hatherton & Walgherton and Doddington & District – and ward councillor Janet Clowes disagree and have objected to the application.

Their objections include the argument the site is in the open countryside, close to a working farm and the proposal is not a form of farm diversification.

They say there be would be an increase in noise and disturbance for local residents, the location is unsustainable, there is no public transport, no pavements and no street lighting.

Cllr Clowes (pictured), of Wybunbury Ward, also argued there would be no economic benefit to the local community.

Two people emailed the council supporting the application, saying it would be beneficial to local area.

In recommending the scheme for approval, the CEC planning officer states: “Information provided in support of the application sets out the need for the accommodation, with a recent appeal decision providing an opinion on how relevant development plan policies in respect of the provision of rural tourist accommodation should be applied.

“The proposals would not detract from residential amenity of nearby properties, nor have any adverse impact on the local road network or the visual amenity, character and appearance of the locality, or have a harmful impact to ecology.”

The southern planning committee meeting takes place at Crewe Municipal Buildings at 10am on Wednesday, November 29.