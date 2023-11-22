Drone expert unveils aerial photography book at Nantwich event

Aerial photographer Rob Higgins has unveiled his new book “Britain’s Railways from the Air” at an event at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, writes Jonathan White.

For his book Rob captured dozens of aerial photographs, taken with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone, to provide a unique perspective of the history and workings of Britain’s railways.

The book flies the reader from marshalling yards in the centre of the UK to lines hugging cliffs and beaches.

All the viaducts on the ‘top’ section of the Settle & Carlisle line are featured, together with many other viaducts and bridges, including the swing bridges in the Norfolk Broads.

Lineside industries are seen, from a huge malting complex in East Anglia to our fast-disappearing coal-powered power stations.

Rob said: “My interest in aerial photography is primarily that you can see the railway in its historical and environmental context; indeed, the train often becomes just a small feature that gives scale and movement to the main composition.

“The relationship of the railway to rivers, canals and disused railway lines always adds interest and, going back to 100-year-old maps, often helps tell the story of an aerial photograph.

“I’ve been lucky enough to visit many parts of the UK and in this book we will travel from near my home in the Midlands, up the west side of England to Scotland, and then back down the east coast, to the West Country, Wales and back home through Worcestershire.”

Denise Lawson, of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It was great to welcome Rob Higgins back to the Bookshop talking about and showing amazing pictures of Britain’s railways from the air.”

To buy “Britain’s Railways from the Air” visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge in Nantwich, or contact 01270 611665, email: [email protected], or visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/

The event took place in the month Nantwich Bookshop celebrates 20 years of business having operated at the premises since November 2003.