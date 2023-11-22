Nantwich Nutrition Club marks first anniversary

The owners of Nantwich Nutrition Club on Hospital Street have celebrated their first year milestone of helping residents with their health and wellness.

The organisation is a members only club which aims to be a place to be for an “inspiring, fun vibe breakfast”.

The Wellness Coaching team are available Monday to Saturday 7am – 11am.

Carol Sinfield, club owner and wellness coach with over 25 years experience, said: “We are dedicated to the mission of helping more than 10,000 people in the local Nantwich area get healthier and happier.

“The club is my happy place, I’m so inspired and proud of the results our members experience and the impact we are making in the community.”

The club has expanded into four other locations and more coming soon.

Member Ruth Craggs said: “Nantwich Nutrition has changed my life.

“I thought I was going to be overweight and unhealthy forever.

“I’m now 17 kilos down and the lowest weight in 30 years!

“The club is vibrant and helpful.”

To celebrate their first year anniversary, the club is offering a one-hour Wellness Evaluation (normally £50) free to any reader of this article.

Carol added: “This highly interesting appointment looks at your current nutrition, any health improvements you’d like to make and contains a body analysis on their super fancy scales – that shares things like visceral fat around your organs, metabolic age and body fat!”

Claim your appointment by calling/texting 07736 064645.