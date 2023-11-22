St Luke’s Hospice lights up Nantwich with Christmas Tree Festival

A Christmas Tree Festival is taking place in Nantwich this weekend in aid of St Luke’s Hospice.

The festival of 40 twinkling trees will also feature a “Christmas Cinema”.

The festival and cinema are being held in partnership with St Mary’s Church in the town.

The Christmas Tree Festival will run from Friday November 24 to Sunday 26 with 40 Christmas trees on display in the church, each sponsored and uniquely decorated by local businesses or community groups.

Members of the public are invited to visit the church to browse the trees and enjoy refreshments, in return for a small donation to the hospice and St Mary’s Church.

A narration of the church’s history or Christmas songs can also be enjoyed on headphones while viewing the trees.

For film lovers, there will be a Christmas Cinema on Saturday (November 25) in the church with a choice of ‘Polar Express’ at 4.30pm or ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at 8pm.

Tickets are available via St Luke’s Hospice website www.slhospice.co.uk/takepart

There will be Prosecco, beer and soft drinks for sale and of course, popcorn.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events at St Luke’s, said: “We are so excited about hosting our very first Christmas Tree Festival and Christmas Cinema in partnership with St Mary’s Church, and to raise money for both St Luke’s and St Mary’s Church.

“It is such a special location in the heart of Nantwich and to see so many businesses come together to support the Hospice and create this incredible display is heart-warming.

“The diversity of decorations promises to create a magical atmosphere, showcasing the unique creativity and community spirit of the sponsors.

“The Christmas Cinema is proving very popular and will be an incredible way to spend an evening, with a family favourite and Christmas classic to choose from.

“It will be an incredible experience in the church. It is not to be missed this festive season.”

Both events are organised in partnership with St Mary’s Church and are supported by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm.

Reverend Mark Hart, from St Mary’s Church, said: “I’m very excited about our partnership with St Luke’s Hospice and the launch of our first Christmas tree festival.

“We’d love to see you there!”

For more information about Christmas Tree Festival and Christmas Cinema visit www.slhospice.co.uk/takepart