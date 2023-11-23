Nantwich Singers to stage Christmas Concert on December 10

The Nantwich Singers are to stage their Christmas Concert at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich.

The concert, called ‘O Nata Lux’, will take place at 3pm on Sunday December 10.

Director is Ian Crawford and organist will be Tim Sagar.

Festive music by Tavener, Poulenc, Chilcott, Stopford, Dove, Jamie Hall and Amy Bebbington.

Tickets are £15, including refreshments and can be purchased in advance, or on the door.

Tickets include a £2.50 donation to Macmillan Cancer. Under 18s go free.

Full details are on www.thenantwichsingers.org