New pizza restaurant “Jordy’s” opens in Nantwich

A new pizza restaurant has opened its doors in Nantwich town centre.

Jordan Hassall has converted the former Planet Doughnut shop on Pillory Street into a new “Jordy’s Pizza” dine-in venue.

Jordan’s business has been operating successfully as a mobile caterer since 2015.

Now he has launched a 40-cover restaurant, which was open for the first time last night (November 24) to rave reviews.

Nantwich News revealed in August his plans for the restaurant, and the team has spent several months converting the venue.

Jordan said: “It’s been a long-standing goal to open a pizzeria in Nantwich, my hometown.

“I’m excited to build something that could be really valuable to local people.

“A lot of our loyal customers have been asking about it for years.

“I believe now is the right time to take on such a big venture.”

There are also plans to offer takeaway pizza from the new outlet in the coming weeks.

Jordy’s Pizza operated throughout the pandemic as a delivery service serving Nantwich and the surrounding area, building up a loyal customer base.

It also operates from Bar 6 in Hospital Street, Nantwich every Thursday, and in May this year opened at Crewe market hall.

The business employs nine staff and may well expand as the new shop opens.

Jordan has also scooped best takeaway at the Nantwich Food and Drink Awards in 2022.

Online booking for Jordy’s new restaurant is available here

(Images courtesy of Jordy’s)