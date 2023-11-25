Swansway Motor Group raises £6,675 for Circus Starr

South Cheshire firm Swansway Motor Group has donated £6,675 to Circus Starr, which provides entertainment for children with disabilities.

It takes the amount donated by the company over the past seven years to more than £100,000.

Circus Starr also helps families facing challenges such as domestic violence, low incomes, or bereavement.

For each vehicle sold at a Swansway dealership on the Motability scheme, £25 has been donated to enable a child and their carer to attend a Circus Starr show.

Circus Starr begins a new tour in January, with shows taking place up and down the UK from January 10 2024 to February 2 2024.

Sarah Hall, of Circus Starr, said: “At Circus Starr, we really appreciate Swansway Motor Group’s ongoing support, over the past seven years.

“The relationship has gone from strength to strength, with their donations helping us to provide the magic of the Circus to children who unfortunately would otherwise miss out on such opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to what the partnership brings going forward and to seeing their donations taking effect on our Winter tour.”

Swansway Motor Group Director, David Smyth added: “It was brilliant that we were able to follow up the £100,000 landmark donation with an impactful donation this Autumn.

“Over the past seven years, I’ve been privileged to see the phenomenal and meaningful work that Circus Starr carries out and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future of the partnership brings.”