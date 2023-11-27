10 hours ago
Leighton Hospital building turns blue for antibiotics awareness

in Health / Human Interest / News November 27, 2023
turning blue - Macmillan Cancer Unit at Leighton Hospital 2 (1)

The Macmillan Cancer Unit at Leighton Hospital turned blue in support of a campaign to promote antibiotics awareness.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff met at the site in Crewe, which was illuminated in the evening, to mark World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW).

They want to highlight how antibiotics continue to be a vital tool for treating bacterial infections.

AMR – antimicrobial resistance – is a medical term that means bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to the medicines used to treat them.

It is a threat to humans, animals, plants and the environment.

When antibiotics and other antimicrobial agents become ineffective, infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

World AMR Awareness Week promotes joint actions by leaders and communities to highlight the importance of using these products correctly.

This year’s theme is ‘preventing antimicrobial resistance together’.

Turning blue - MCHFT staff outside the Macmillan Cancer Unit (1)

Scott Malton, Chief Nursing Officer at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “It’s important that we show our support this week and it’s true that this is something we can all play a part in.

“If we make sure we use antibiotics wisely now, this will help to prevent resistance and ensure they work for us and our loved ones in the future.”

Richard Clansey, Senior Pharmacist Antimicrobials at Mid Cheshire Hospitals, said: “One of the biggest things patients can do is to ensure they take antibiotics as prescribed, never save them for later or share them with others.

“Please also be aware that antibiotics don’t work on infections caused by viruses.

“Common colds and most coughs or sore throats get better without antibiotics.

“For many minor illnesses, you can speak to your local pharmacist who can provide advice on over-the-counter medicines and safe self-care at home.”

