Fire crews tackle house roof blaze in Nantwich

Fire crews tackled a house roof which was on fire at a property on Shrewbridge Road in Nantwich.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday (November 26) ands two fire engines from Nantwich and Crewe were called out.

The fire involved the flue on the exterior of the property.

Firefighters set up a seven-metre ladder, short extension ladder and lighting.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, as well as two thermal imaging cameras to check the area for hot spots.

Crews were in attendance for approximately three hours.

