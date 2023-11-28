Nantwich gets festive with Christmas shop window displays

Retailers in Nantwich have revealed their eye-catching Christmas window displays and frontages, writes Jonathan White.

The shop window display at Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street features a scale model of the frontage of their business and adjacent businesses.

These include Foundations women’s boutique, Bizzybods children’s boutique, Wendy’s Florist, The Cheese Shop artisan cheeses, and Brookshaws of Nantwich.

It’s made with recycled materials including cardboard and cereal boxes, along with models of shoppers on a snowy street.

Nantwich Late Night Christmas Shopping Event also takes place this Thursday (November 30).

It is expected to be bigger and better than ever with entertainment, complimentary drinks and nibbles from your local retailers, late night food and Christmas shopping.

Those taking part include Foundations, Jepsons of Nantwich, Grace, Bizzybods Nantwich, Rodney Densem Wines, naïve, Arabella Ladies Designer Wear Boutique, Sleek Boutique, Mandi Boo, Pockets Menswear, CHIC INTERIORS, Pillory House Coffee Shop & Gallery Nantwich, Pickwicks Womens Designer Boutique, GB Crew Childrenswear, Unit6 clothing, Mia Boutique, Chrissies, Joules, Fat Face, Le Café De Paris, and Nantwich Market.

Festive shoppers in Nantwich will get four FREE car parking days in the run up to Christmas.

Free parking will be available in Nantwich on the Cheshire East Council and Nantwich Town Council car parks at Civic Hall, Snow Hill and Bowling Green, from 10am, on Thursday 14th December, Saturday 16th December, Thursday 21st December and Saturday 23rd December.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season. Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

Residents are urged to support local businesses by Christmas shopping with independent stores in the town.