4 hours ago
Nantwich man defies diabetes to complete marathon for charity
11 hours ago
Fire crews tackle house roof blaze in Nantwich
1 day ago
Team GBR gymnast’s appeal after World Championships debut
2 days ago
Sean Cooke hat-trick earns Nantwich Town win at City of Liverpool
2 days ago
South Cheshire Chamber Awards 2023 hails its ‘Best in Business’
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich gets festive with Christmas shop window displays

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 28, 2023
Wendy's Florist on Hospital Street (2) (2) (1)

Retailers in Nantwich have revealed their eye-catching Christmas window displays and frontages, writes Jonathan White.

The shop window display at Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street features a scale model of the frontage of their business and adjacent businesses.

These include Foundations women’s boutique, Bizzybods children’s boutique, Wendy’s Florist, The Cheese Shop artisan cheeses, and Brookshaws of Nantwich.

It’s made with recycled materials including cardboard and cereal boxes, along with models of shoppers on a snowy street.

Wendy's Florist on Hospital Street (1) (1)
Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street

Nantwich Late Night Christmas Shopping Event also takes place this Thursday (November 30).

It is expected to be bigger and better than ever with entertainment, complimentary drinks and nibbles from your local retailers, late night food and Christmas shopping.

Those taking part include Foundations, Jepsons of Nantwich, Grace, Bizzybods Nantwich, Rodney Densem Wines, naïve, Arabella Ladies Designer Wear Boutique, Sleek Boutique, Mandi Boo, Pockets Menswear, CHIC INTERIORS, Pillory House Coffee Shop & Gallery Nantwich, Pickwicks Womens Designer Boutique, GB Crew Childrenswear, Unit6 clothing, Mia Boutique, Chrissies, Joules, Fat Face, Le Café De Paris, and Nantwich Market.

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High St (1)
Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge

Festive shoppers in Nantwich will get four FREE car parking days in the run up to Christmas.

Free parking will be available in Nantwich on the Cheshire East Council and Nantwich Town Council car parks at Civic Hall, Snow Hill and Bowling Green, from 10am, on Thursday 14th December, Saturday 16th December, Thursday 21st December and Saturday 23rd December.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season. Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

Residents are urged to support local businesses by Christmas shopping with independent stores in the town.

Welcome to Nantwich sign at Swine Market (1)

Nantwich Civic Hall frontage is lit-up (1)

St Mary's Nantwich & Christmas lights (1)

Jepsons on Hospital St (1)

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.