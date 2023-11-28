Nantwich man defies diabetes to complete marathon for charity

A Nantwich man has defied his illness to complete his first marathon.

Jack Maclennan, 22, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes six years ago which mum Lisa said badly impacted his health.

But now the amateur jockey has completed his first marathon in just three hours and 37 minutes at Oulton Park – raising money for causes like Macmillan Cancer.

Mum Lisa, also from Nantwich, said: “It’s a fantastic result as it was his first attempt and he had only trained properly in the last month.

“He has many challenges he has set his sights on in inspiring many others struggle with this condition.”

Before his diagnosis, Jack was a talented horseman who dreamed of becoming a jockey.

He passed his amateur jockey course as an amateur flat jockey, but faced delays with his medical despite passing fit.

He went on to work for renown horse trainer Donald McCain, gaining valuable experience for three years.

Jack has since retaken his amateur course to ride under National Hunt rules, achieving 93%.

He was taught to ride by Michael Mullineaux, based at Southley Farm in Alpraham near Nantwich, and was encouraged to pursue a career in horse racing industry.

Lisa added: “I hope this story can give hope to others who struggle with this life-long illness and mental health issues.

“Jack is currently riding at Michael Owen’s stables Manor House Stables under Hugo Palmer, and he runs in aid of Macmillan and other causes.”

(pics courtesy of Lisa Dix)