Wistaston Singers Christmas Carol Concert December 9

Wistaston Singers annual ‘Christmas Carol Concert’ takes place on Saturday December 9, writes Jonathan White.

It will start at 3pm at St Stephen’s Methodist Church on Gainsborough Road in Crewe.

Parking will be available at Ruskin Community High School.

Tickets are £8 (£4 under 16 years old) including buffet refreshments during the interval. Tickets will be available on the door.

Wistaston Singers were originally formed by members of the choir at St Mary’s Church, Wistaston in May 2000 and currently have more than 40 members singing four-part harmony music.

The choir performs a variety and eclectic choice of music ranging from choral church music and anthems, Gilbert and Sullivan items, music from the shows, and music from modern composers such as John Rutter encompassing from the 15th century to the 20th century.

They perform several concerts a year at various venues in South Cheshire. The choir is also available to perform at weddings in the local area.

The choir rehearse weekly at Gainsborough Primary School in Crewe on a Wednesday evening from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

For further information search Wistaston Singers on Facebook.