All aboard the Nantwich Santa express train rides

Youngsters are in for a treat on Santa steam train rides which are taking place every Saturday in December at Nantwich Methodist Church, writes Jonathan White.

The train rides take place on the outdoor miniature-gauge 7 1/4″ track adjacent to the church on Hospital Street between 10am-12pm.

Rides are free and there is also free tea, coffee, mince pies, cakes and children’s drinks.

Donations received will be donated to the children’s charities that the church sponsors.

Train rides can be pre-booked via the Nantwich Methodist Church website https://www.nantwichmethodist.co.uk/

Volunteers from Nantwich Methodist Church have been running a weekly live steam miniature railway for over a decade and have raised over £15,000 for various charities.

Earlier this year they coupled-up with engineering students from Crewe UTC Sixth Form College to add new track lengths to extend the track behind the church to give people an even longer ride.

Also, this year the railway purchased an accessible railway coach to carry wheelchairs.

Other events in December at Nantwich Methodist Church, all are welcome:

-Every Tuesday, 1pm – 2.30pm (up to and including 21st December). Noah’s Ark Toddlers & Babies Club. Free play, stories, music and simple craft. £2 a family.

-First Saturday of the month, 10am – 12noon. Drop ‘n Shop Club for children of primary school age. Train rides, craft, TV games, table football & hockey, snooker, model railway and board games. £2 a family.

-Sunday 3rd December, 10.30-11.30am. Annual Toy service bringing gifts of toys to be received by the Salvation Army to distribute to children in the area who would otherwise have no presents. The service will include the Brownies on parade and a visit from the ‘Young Voices’ children’s choir.

-Sunday 24th December, 10.30-11.30am. Carol service led by their own minister, Robin Fox followed by tea, coffee and an opportunity to chat.

-Christmas Day, 25th December, 10.00-10.45am. Short Christmas Day Service. Bring a present you have received to show everyone and share the celebration.