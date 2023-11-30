Nantwich Mayor opens newly refurbished Snowhill toilets

The Mayor of Nantwich has officially opened the newly refurnished Snowhill toilets in the town centre.

The opening comes two years after consultation results showed residents wanted the toilets back open after years of being closed.

Work has been going on for the past few months and Mayor Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood has attended to officially open the facilities this week.

The block includes two direct access toilets, one unisex and one disabled, with baby change facilities, which will operate on a pay-per-use scheme (20p).

The toilets will open from 8.45am until 5pm, seven days a week, with the option to extend hours dependant on demand.

In addition to these refurbished facilities, Nantwich Town Council works in partnership with a number of cafés and pubs in the area to offer clean, safe and accessible toilets.

Under the scheme, participating businesses will allow members of the public to use their toilet facilities free of charge during normal opening hours.

Participants include: Café De Paris Pillory House Coffee Shop Nantwich Museum Kennedy’s American Diner Deadwood Smokehouse Pepper Street Coffee Ginger & Pickles Wickstead Arms The Malbank Costa Olea Oddfellow Arms.