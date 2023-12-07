LETTER: Show your support for Lymphoma Action this Christmas

Dear Editor,

Christmas is a time of giving, and this year we are asking people to make a difference and show their support for people affected by lymphoma, the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

It’s never easy for anyone to find out they have lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

But being diagnosed at this time of year, with all the upcoming celebrations, can make it even harder.

We know that well over a thousand people are likely to hear the words ‘you have lymphoma’ this December.

Which is why we are asking people to give the gift of hope for Christmas and beyond, by starting a regular gift with Lymphoma Action to provide people with all the information and support they need to help them through their lymphoma diagnosis and treatment.

Further information on how you can support us on a regular basis can be found at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/appeal

There are also many other ways that you can show your support this Christmas – from purchasing our charity Christmas cards, to taking part in our Festive Fashion Day.

Please visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/christmas for further details on how you can support our work this festive season.

Above all, your generosity could mean that instead of feeling alone with their worries, people face Christmas, the new year and all those conversations with their loved ones and doctors with a greater sense of strength and optimism.

Please, if you can, help more people get to that vital place of hope.

Yours sincerely

Lymphoma Action