58 mins ago
Lllovely chocolate shop in Audlem goes on sale
2 days ago
Couple who run village pub near Nantwich honoured by locals
2 days ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Witton Albion
3 days ago
River Weaver Flood Warning issued in Nantwich area
3 days ago
170 arrests in week one of Cheshire Police Christmas operation
banner-advert
banner-advert

Lllovely chocolate shop in Audlem goes on sale

in Audlem / Village News December 8, 2023
Lllovely chocolate shop and post office in audlem

A well known chocolate shop in Audlem village has been put for sale by its owners.

Megan and Adam Goode are looking to sell their popular LLLovely Fine Chocolates and Confectionary and Audlem Post Office.

LLLovely, on Cheshire Street, has been open since March 2015, and then combined the Post Office in December 2017.

Megan said today: “I’m pregnant and we want to start a new chapter!

“It’s been a unique adventure building up the business from nothing, and eight years has certainly flown.

“My husband and I would love to leave a legacy for the village, with the post office and chocolate shop continuing for many years to come.”

The store has offered customers a one-stop destination for both sweet treats and everyday needs.

The business is up for sale for £30,000, providing a £1,100 revenue from the Post Office each month and an average weekly turnover of £1,200 from the shop.

LLLovely Chocolate Shop

One regular customer said: “We can’t imagine Audlem without the Chocolate Shop and Post Office.

“It’s where we get our sweet fixes, birthday and Christmas gifts, and sort out our everyday stuff.”

Offers are now open for anyone keen to indulge their chocolate passion and take on this tasty challenge in Audlem.

Those interested can contact Megan and Adam Goode with offers, via [email protected]

The full listing is on www.ernest-wilson.co.uk

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.