Lllovely chocolate shop in Audlem goes on sale

A well known chocolate shop in Audlem village has been put for sale by its owners.

Megan and Adam Goode are looking to sell their popular LLLovely Fine Chocolates and Confectionary and Audlem Post Office.

LLLovely, on Cheshire Street, has been open since March 2015, and then combined the Post Office in December 2017.

Megan said today: “I’m pregnant and we want to start a new chapter!

“It’s been a unique adventure building up the business from nothing, and eight years has certainly flown.

“My husband and I would love to leave a legacy for the village, with the post office and chocolate shop continuing for many years to come.”

The store has offered customers a one-stop destination for both sweet treats and everyday needs.

The business is up for sale for £30,000, providing a £1,100 revenue from the Post Office each month and an average weekly turnover of £1,200 from the shop.

One regular customer said: “We can’t imagine Audlem without the Chocolate Shop and Post Office.

“It’s where we get our sweet fixes, birthday and Christmas gifts, and sort out our everyday stuff.”

Offers are now open for anyone keen to indulge their chocolate passion and take on this tasty challenge in Audlem.

Those interested can contact Megan and Adam Goode with offers, via [email protected]

The full listing is on www.ernest-wilson.co.uk