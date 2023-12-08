Nantwich Town Women to host “festive bonanza” on December 17

Nantwich Town Women are using their last home game of 2023 to hold a ‘Festive Bonanza’ of events and activities.
It will take place at the Swansway Stadium on December 17 against Macclesfield.
The game kicks off at 2pm, and before that from 12.30pm several craft stalls will be set up.
Stalls will feature gifts like candles, wax melts, skin care, books, sweets, dog accessories, sewn items and more.
The bar and Tea Lounge will also be open to customers, and a raffle will be held.
Entry to this and the match is FREE.
