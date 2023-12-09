Nantwich Choral Society to spread festive joy with family concert

Nantwich Choral Society is limbering up for its popular Family Christmas Concert at St Mary’s Church.

It takes place 6.30 pm on Wednesday December 20.

The society will be joined by Nantwich Young Voices under the leadership of Victoria Palethorpe.

Society spokeswoman Anne Harwood said: “After a very successful 50th anniversary year, Nantwich Choral Society is now launched on a new programme.

“The autumn concert at the amazing St Mary’s Church was an excellent start to the new season. Some of the audience came to listen to the ever popular Mozart’s Requiem, especially “Lacrimosa”.

“Although the composition of the requiem was started by Mozart, he died before it was finished and it was completed by others.

“Some in the audience wanted to hear the seldom performed Haydn’s Heiligmesse – a real challenge to the singers as very few had sung it before.

“Haydn composed the Mass after his triumphant return to Vienna from London.

“There were some rather special soloists joining the choir for the performance – Sarah Helsby Hughes (soprano), Beth Langford (alto), Daniel Joy (tenor) and Piran Legg (bass).

“Our superb resident accompanist Simon Russell was the organist. The whole performance was directed by the inspirational music director of Nantwich Choral Society, John Naylor.

“Now we are very much looking forward to our Family Christmas Concert. Joining us will be Victoria Palethorpe who has a great talent for training these enthusiastic young children.

“The evening always proves a joyous festive occasion and will be a great pre-Christmas treat for everyone.”

A date is now set for a ‘Come and Sing’ day where singers from both England and Wales will come together to sing Handel’s “Messiah”.

It takes place at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, February 10.

The choir will practise during the day and at 6pm music director John Naylor will conduct a concert with soloists Sarah Helsby Hughes – soprano, Harriet Goodwin – mezzo soprano, Stephen Newlove – tenor, and Peter Edge – baritone.

The Nantwich Sinfonia, (leader Alison Loram) will accompany the performance.

Meanwhile the Society is continuing to attract new members.

Anne added: “We would be delighted to see anyone who is interested in trying out the choir.

“The first few weeks are free so that interested singers can try before they buy!”

For upcoming events and how to join go to www.nantwichchoral.org.uk

(pic – soloists Sarah Helsby Hughes – soprano, Beth Langford (alto), Daniel Joy (tenor) and Piran Legg, bass)