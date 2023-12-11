Preparing your home for new furniture arrivals

Expecting furniture deliveries should feel exciting, however, insufficient space planning risks expensive new pieces going to waste unopened.

Avoid return headaches using these home preparation tips optimising placement potential before despatch notifications come through.

Measure Twice To Confirm Cabinet Dimensions

Rather than risking disappointing discoveries that gorgeous new media units or dressers overwhelm available areas once unpacked, thoroughly measure potential spaces and cross reference precise appliance/cabinet sizing specs ahead of purchases.

Include essential margins around pieces to accommodate usage, cleaning, and routine household traffic flows.

Having a few extra centimetres ultimately prevents possessions or people from continually knocking into tight fittings aggravating occupants daily.

Use Augmented Reality Apps Visualising Options

Various phone apps projecting true-to-life 3D models into real environment photos illustrate scale suitability across rooms before buying or building flatpack units.

People overlay life-size cabinet renders correctly scaled checking what works wall to wall without needing tape measures.

Like IKEA’s ubiquitous Place app, tools enable tweaking units’ colours or finishes to tease complete looks realistically rather than relying on mind’s eye creativity alone.

This reduces return risks buying sight unseen.

Use Self-Storage Units To Clear Some Space

If existing furniture occupies the exact footprint earmarked for shiny replacements, arrange local self-storage rental to vacate space temporarily rather than shuffling things fruitlessly between other rooms.

Short-term unit leases allow consolidating less used items like out-of-season clothes, decorations or kids’ toys that bulk out properties without being utilised daily.

Keeping them safe externally creates vacancies for new cabinet configurations.

Some self-storage centres offer drive-in container units facilitating easier direct loading from vehicles upon arrival too.

Likewise, flexible access means grabbing extra things whenever required and still – handy for transient visitors needing temporary beds or casual dining options freed up again releasing new furniture from bubble wrap chains!

Safestore offers conveniently located furniture storage in London and across the UK. Their facilities are safe, secure, clean, and dry.

Sell Or Donate Unwanted Pieces

Beyond self-storage, assess current furniture objectively filtering possessions genuinely worth retaining harmoniously long term.

Marketplace sites like eBay or Freecycle connect willing local buyers fast converting unused sofas and outdated tech into cash funding new item purchases.

Charities happily uplift remaining furniture still offering life to less privileged families where you can’t accommodate cherished items any longer.

Ethically passing things forward creates affordable sustainable space for present-day living priorities rather than landfilling items still containing life left for others.

Just don’t expect substantial resale valuations on worn pieces with niche appetites.

Book Tradespeople Handling Fiddly Tasks

Attempting tricky dismantling upstairs or wrestling bulky goods down narrow stairwells risks nasty strains or scratched walls/bannisters if handled amateurishly.

Appoint strong tradespeople equipped with professional trolleys, lifting gear and positioning expertise streamlining cumbersome manoeuvres without household damages usually encountered DIY.

A few hours of manual help can prove to be inexpensive securing safe transitions clearing previous and perfect new furniture placements delivering you satisfaction for years.

Don’t let tricky final stages spoil enjoyment expecting new possessions you’ve invested finances and emotion into for months.

Have Contingency Alternative Spaces Mapped

In those fortunately rare eventualities where prize furniture exceeds maximum dimensions everywhere realistically once unboxed and assembled, have a prioritised list of alternative standby spaces mapped as plan B rather than panicking about accepting premature refund returns.

Even if marginal positions booked elsewhere could suit short term only, this buys breathing room to rectify issues without rushed landfill disposal occurring massively disappointing moments.

Garages (although you may want to be careful), detached summer houses, a roommate’s apartment or friendly parents/in-laws with available rooms may suffice temporarily preventing rash reactive decisions and quitting the newest furnishings sight unseen.

Above clearing place initially, ensure contingency spaces offer handy breathing room later as a last resort too.

Make Temporary Layout Adjustments If Required

Before resigning yourself flatpack furniture won’t fit happily anywhere long term, get creative tweaking existing layouts marginally to accommodate newcomers optimally.

Sometimes temporary room usage adaptations bridge gaps between delayed delivery cycles.

So, flex mindsets around multifunctional spaces beyond singular rigid purposes only and discover newfound capacity where firmly assumed impossible originally.

Staying flexible still beats abandoning hope.