Christmas opening hours for household waste recycling centres

Cheshire East Council’s household waste recycling centres will be closed on certain dates over the Christmas and New Year period.

Below is a list of the opening days and times for residents to access Pyms Lane recycling centre and others run by CEC:

Friday 22 December – Open as usual

Saturday 23 December – Open 8:30am–1pm

Sunday 24 December – Closed

Monday 25 December – Closed

Tuesday 26 December – Closed

Wednesday 27 December – Open as usual

Thursday 28 December – Open as usual

Friday 29 December – Open as usual

Saturday 30 December – Open as usual

Sunday 31 December – Closed

Monday 1 January – Closed

Tuesday 2 January – Open as usual