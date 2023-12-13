Fire crews tackle chimney blaze in Poole near Nantwich

Fire crews spent almost six hours tackling a chimney blaze at a property in Poole, near Nantwich.

The fire broke out on Poole Hill Road on Monday night (December 11)

Two fire engines from Nantwich and Crewe, plus a rope rescue unit from Nantwich, were called out to the incident at a semi-detached home in Poole.

A full thermal scan of the property, from ground floor to roof space, was regularly taken to identify the main sources of heat.

Firefighters set up a roof ladder and lighting to attempt to extinguish the fire from above.

Chimney rods were used to clear a blockage, then four lengths of chimney hose were fed through the full length to put out the fire.