The Poppy Appeal for Remembrance Day 2023 in Nantwich helped to raise thousands for the Royal British Legion, writes Jonathan White.

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (Nantwich RBL) collections raised in excess of £57,000 from generous donations.

Nantwich RBL is engaging with ex-service personnel through their Veterans Breakfast Club each month at the café inside Nantwich Market on Market Street.

The branch, along with Nantwich Town Council, also organise various annual Remembrance parades and services and maintain strong links with other ex-Service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

Phil Reade, chairman of Nantwich & District Royal British Legion, said: “Although a year-round charity, this year the Poppy Appeal began in earnest on Thursday 26th October with the National launch of three weeks poppy wearing, as a time to remember the sacrifices and hardships experienced by our serving and ex-service men and women preserving our liberty, past and present.

“Donations to the Poppy Welfare Fund flowed in, not least by individuals buying paper poppies to wear on their lapels, but from many other imaginative sources.

“90-year-old Mrs Tooran Patterson, had spent all year crocheting 300 poppies, then spent two weeks in Bridgemere Garden Centre selling them raising a fabulous £1,113.35p.

“Nantwich Town Football Club and Crewe and Nantwich Rugby Club held short acts of remembrances prior to their games, collectively added a further £210 in donations to the appeal, thanks to their respective chairmen.

“Reaseheath students and Mark Jones for organising their fundraising.

“Nantwich Town Councillors generously provided the Civic Hall for a Poppy Appeal Concert.

“Our appeal coordinator, Paul Fox, and his small committee of branch members organised the event, featuring The Cheshire Constabulary Band and Drums, supporting the fabulous Dublin Concert Band – who were on a UK tour at the time.

“Both bands gave their time free of charge and £1,681 was raised with a thoroughly enjoyable afternoons entertainment. Acton Church, marked Remembrance Sunday with a ‘Night at the Proms’ production, raising an amazing £2,738.20p. Sue Goodwin’s annual ‘Prize Bingo’ – supported by branch members at the Civic Hall, contributed a remarkable £1,640.80p from the proceeds.

“Donations were also welcomed from individuals and groups throughout the period, including Churches, Fitness Gym’s and local business people.

“A special mention must go to the Sea, Army and Air Cadets, who enthusiastically spent their weekends and evenings collecting, along with our own branch members and volunteers delivering over 180 poppy boxes throughout the town and rural areas.

“Without this commitment we simply couldn’t reach enough people who wanted to wear their poppies with pride.

“On behalf of myself and branch members, I thank everyone for their generosity and support in bringing the Nantwich and District 2023 Poppy Appeal total to an excess of £57,000.”

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

For further information relating to Nantwich RBL, email either: [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NantwichandDistrictRBL