Wistaston wins gold at Britain in Bloom awards

Wistaston has won a Gold Award in the Town category at the 2023 RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals, the country’s largest community gardening competition, writes Jonathan White.

Wistaston in Bloom members Bill and Helen Heath and Diane Edge-Robinson and Wistaston Parish Council Cllr Diane Houston attended the ceremony at RHS Lindley Hall in London.

Bill and Helen Heath (pictured) stepped up onto the stage to receive the Gold Award in the Town category from TV gardening presenter Rachel de Thame.

The Town category is for towns with a population between 6,001 and 12,000 people.

Britain in Bloom judges from the RHS – Royal Horticultural Society visited Wistaston in August to judge the village.

The judges met the Chairman of Wistaston Parish Council John Moore, members of the Wistaston in Bloom group and Wistaston Conservation Group at Wistaston Memorial Hall, prior to inspecting the villages gardens and flowerbeds and the Joey the Swan parkland area.

In their report on Wistaston the RHS judges commented: “A lot of hard work had been done by everyone.

“The area has a feeling of being well kept and that people care about where they live. No litter and no sign of graffiti. Well done to everyone involved.”

Wistaston were a first-time entrant in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals, although they have won several Gold Awards previously in the regional Britain in Bloom (North West) competition.

Bill Heath, Secretary of Wistaston in Bloom, said: “We are all absolutely delighted to have won this national award for Wistaston.”

Kay Clark, RHS Community Development Manager, said: “44 Bloom groups took part in this year’s Finals across ten categories. We are very proud to work with all the entries as they continue to build communities and tackle local issues across the UK.

“Thank you to all the volunteers for your endless enthusiasm and commitment to making the places we live better for others, as well as for wildlife and the environment.”

The RHS is the UK’s leading gardening charity.

They aim to enrich everyone’s life through plants, and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place.

Wistaston in Bloom are always seeking volunteers.

If you have any spare time and would like to be part of the group who help in keeping the village looking it’s best, contact Bill Heath on 01270 560471.