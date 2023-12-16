Christmas lights bring festive cheer to local community

Photographer Jonathan White has been out and about capturing the dazzling festive lights on houses across Nantwich and Crewe.

These images show the lengths homeowners go to as they enter the Christmas spirit.

And many big-hearted householders also put lights up to raise money for local charities.

Jonathan said: “I enjoy the Christmas lights in the Nantwich and Crewe town centres, but I also really enjoy the over-the-top Christmas lights and decorations – including the occasional inflatable decoration and light show – that some local residents setup each year.

“My favourites in Nantwich are in Barony Road, Sycamore Close, Volunteer Fields, and Richmond Village Nantwich.

“There are also excellent lights in the town centre courtesy of Nantwich Town Council.

“My favourites in Wistaston are in Milton Drive, Rope Bank Avenue, Shelley Drive, Westfield Drive (say hello to the gnomes!) and dozens of houses on the Wistaston Brook (formerly Witters Field) estate including one three-storey house pumping out ‘snow’ & Christmas music!

“My favourites this year in Crewe are located in Alton Street, Carlisle Street, Dane Bank Avenue, Dunham Crescent, Jesmond Crescent, and Verdin Court. Congratulations to Crewe Town Council for the Christmas trees and lights in the town centre.

“My favourites in Shavington are in Burlea Drive and the Shavington Advent Window Trail around the village.

“A special mention to two charity Christmas houses: Rope Bank Avenue in Wistaston raising money for Children with Cancer UK and Verdin Court in Crewe raising money for CAFO Rescue. Please give generously.”

More of Jonathan’s images can be viewed on his Flickr account here.

(words and images by Jonathan White)