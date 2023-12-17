Wistaston Singers perform at Christmas Carol concert

Wistaston Singers performed their annual fund-raising ‘Christmas Carol Concert’ at St Stephen’s Methodist Church in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

Phil Houghton (Musical Director) and Clare Shackleton (Assistant Musical Director) alternated in introducing each song and soloist.

The choir members sang ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘Angels’ Carol’, ‘Nativity Carol’, ‘Lullaby’, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, ‘The Shepherd’s Farewell’, ‘Somewhere in my memory’, ‘The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy’, ‘Coventry Carol’, ‘Mary Did You Know’, ‘O Holy Night’, and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’.

The Wistaston Belles ensemble performed ‘Little Donkey’ entirely using handbells.

Chris White sang and played the ukulele, whilst wearing a Christmas tree costume, during a musical interlude.

The audience were invited to join the choir, with the lyrics printed in a programme, to ‘See, amid the Winter’s Snow’, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, ‘Silent Night’ (the choir singing the first verse in German), ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, ‘The First Noel’, and ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

Refreshments were served during the interval.

There was a full church with well over 100 people in the audience.

Proceeds from the concert will go to St Stephen’s Methodist Church and choir funds.

Wistaston Singers were originally formed by members of the choir at St Mary’s Parish Church, Wistaston in May 2000.

The choir currently has over fifty members, with ages ranging from 20s to 80s, singing four-part harmony music.

The choir perform a variety of genres from Mozart to musicals and The Beatles to Mamma Mia – something for everyone.

They perform several concerts a year at various venues in south Cheshire. The choir is also available to perform at weddings in the local area.

The choir rehearse weekly at Gainsborough Primary School in Crewe on a Wednesday evening from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

For further information on Wistaston Singers visit their Facebook page.