Nantwich Town Women beat Macclesfield Ladies 5-1

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 18, 2023
Nantwich Women beat Macclesfield Women

Nantwich Town Women thrashed Macclesfield Town Ladies 5-1 in front of a record crowd for a women’s game at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.

Georgia Brookfield made her 50th appearance for the club when coming on from the bench.

The Dabbers had started positively, but 14 minutes in they found themselves behind.

Holly Hurst was played through and finished past Kara Townsend, who seemed to be caught in two minds as to whether to come off her line or stay put.

Nantwich didn’t seem to be affected by this and responded immediately. Their first attack after kicking off brought the equaliser.

The ball was played in to Jade Buckley-Ratcliff who finished high into the roof of the net.

Dan Mellor’s side completed the turnaround 10 minutes later.

A corner provided it this time, bouncing again to Buckley-Ratcliff who hooked it in from close range, a deflection may just have taken it away from goalkeeper Alix Kelly.

In the second half, Nantwich showed a great ruthless streak to put the game out of reach.

Keane Harrison hit the crossbar with a powerful effort, before she won a penalty on 63 minutes after being tripped in the box.

Megan Rowley coolly converted from the spot to make it 3-1, a goal she had deserved for her performance up to that point.

Macclesfield’s spirit looked to be broken by that third goal and two more followed in quick succession.

Harrison got her first goal with a close range finish, before getting her second just a minute or so later to make it 5-1.

Mellor said afterwards that he felt it could have been double figures, and there certainly were more chances to make it even more emphatic.

But he also reflected on the progress the team had made considering the reverse fixture between the two teams finished 1-1.

Another big victory was the crowd with almost 200 in attendance, making it the biggest crowd for a women’s game at the Swansway Stadium.

During the day there was a Craft Fair in The Atherton & Associates Suite with craft stalls with items available for sale including candles, wax melts, skin care ranges, sweets, books, homemade sewn items, dog accessories and other products, as well as a raffle.

The bar and tea rooms were also open.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Nantwich Town Women craft day

