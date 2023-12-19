Three arrested in Nantwich and Crewe as police target drugs criminals

Three people have been arrested and drugs seized following a police crackdown on serious and organised crime in Nantwich and Crewe.

More than 30 officers from the Local Policing Unit (LPU) conducted several warrants at homes in Crewe and Nantwich earlier today (December 19) as part of Operation Doom.

Three people were arrested as part of the operation.

These include:

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

All are currently in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers also seized a quantity of class A and class B drugs during the warrants as well as two vehicles that were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Leading the operation, Inspector Cliff Goodwin said: “The warrants today are a great result for Crewe LPU, sending a clear message to residents that organised crime will not be tolerated.

“These warrants come off the back of information from the community, demonstrating that we act upon the information we receive.

“This proactive approach directly targeted criminals with links to organised crime groups whose activity has a negative impact on those living in the areas where their illegal activities take place.

“Intelligence supplied by members of the public is crucial to this fight and I urge anyone with any information about suspected drug related activity in their community to get in touch.

“We will continue to tackle drug dealing and organised crime in Crewe and elsewhere in Cheshire head on, utilising all the resources at our disposal.”

Anyone with any information in relation to illegal drug activity in their community is urged to report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/