Christmas fundraising concert at Acton church hits high note

A Christmas concert featuring the Acton Operatic Society at St Mary’s Church in Acton proved a big hit, writes Jonathan White.

Kevin Whitfield, Director of Acton Operatic Society, introduced each piece of music to a sold-out audience.

The society performed a medley of Christmas favourites.

Many numbers were sung by the company in a four-part harmony whilst others were performed as a solo, duet, trio or quartet.

In Act 1 the Society performed ‘I Wish it could be Christmas Everyday’, ‘Christmas Children’, ‘Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas’, ‘Mistletoe and Wine’, ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘When a Child is Born’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Cantique Noel (Oh Holy Night)’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Man with the bag’, All I want for Christmas’, ‘Let it snow’, ‘Feliz Navidad’, and concluded with ‘Rockin Around the Christmas tree’ accompanied by a fabulous line of jivers extending up the central aisle performed by Shannah Birchenough and her dance school ‘Dancebasics’.

In Act 2 the Society performed ‘Grandma got run over by a reindeer’, ‘It’s the Most Wonderful time’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Mary did you know’, ‘Hark The Hearald Angels Sing’, ‘Christmas Pudding Song (Funiculi Funicular)’, ‘Believe’, ‘Little Saint Nick’, ‘Last Christmas’, Oh Come all ye Faithful’, ‘Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, reaching a crescendo with the Company singing ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’.

Proceeds from the concert raised valuable funds for St Mary’s Acton, a Grade 1 listed building.

Acton Operatic Society formed in 1920 to provide funds for local charities who were in urgent need and to develop local musical and dramatic talent in the area.

Now over 100 years later they are still providing the local area with high quality entertainment and helping aspiring performers to achieve their dreams of performing on stage.

Prior to the concert, Stephan Davies (St Mary’s Acton), Jessica Thayer (soprano) and Stephen Clay (pianist) presented a cheque for £2,738 to Bill Ogg (Nantwich & District Royal British Legion).

The money was raised during a ‘The Proms Acton’ concert in front of a capacity audience on Remembrance Sunday.

The concert featured the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band (conducted by musical director Nick Birch) and talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

The Royal British Legion support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal. They are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “This is the second of a series of three concerts to be performed at Acton Church within a month and again every seat was booked a fortnight before the event took place!

“The atmosphere was fabulous and we felt that, we were at a wonderful Christmas party.

“It was interesting to note that the audience consisted of a complete mix of age groups…including a significant number of young people who expressed a passion for singing and dance.

“Do come next year: similar time…same place!”

(Images by Jonathan White)