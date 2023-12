Milldale Scouts will be running their annual Christmas Tree collection service in January.

The group has been collecting and environmentally disposing of Christmas trees in the area for more than 20 years.

All donations will go towards building newer facilities at the scout camp site at Mill Lane, Blakenhall.

Each tree is £8 and collections will take place between January 5 and 7.

Anyone interested in having their tree collected can text 07984351972.