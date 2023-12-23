Councillor raises junction fears after latest road accident

A councillor had raised concerns about a busy road junction in Crewe after another accident there.

Cllr James Pratt says there have been several bad collisions at the junction of Frank Webb Avenue and Badger Avenue.

Cheshire Police and the North West Ambulance Service attended the latest incident involving two cars yesterday (December 22).

Crewe St Barnabas Ward Cllr Pratt (con) said: “I am concerned that there have been several recent accidents on this junction involving multiple vehicles, with many more crashes over the years.

“Only last week I met with a Cheshire East Council Highways road safety officer to look at how this junction could be upgraded in terms of layout and design to improve the road safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

“It is not only an issue for drivers negotiating the junction, but also for parents and children crossing the busy road to and from Underwood West school.”

He said road safety officers have recommended that the junction could be remodelled with improvements for pedestrian crossing and better signage.

Traffic calming measures and signage could be installed on Frank Webb Avenue especially near the playground at Leighton Brook Park.

Cllr Pratt added: “I welcome the recommendations from the roads safety officer and I am keen to work to improve the road layout around this area to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe.

“These types of works do require substantial funding in order to be carried out, and are assessed by Cheshire East Council to be included in budgeting for future projects which can take some time.

“I’m keen to move forward with improvements here and have discussed the issue with MP Dr Kieran Mullan to ask for funding from the Safer Roads Fund.”

Efforts have also been made to address speeding vehicles on this section of road.

Cllr Pratt recently joined Cheshire Police to try to tackle issues with speeding around this area.

Residents who would like to find out more about becoming involved in the Community Speedwatch scheme can read more here https://www.crewestbarnabas.org.uk/community-speed-watch/