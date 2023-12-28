English Civil War exhibition comes to Nantwich

“English Civil War Comes to Nantwich” opens on Tuesday January 9 at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition, which runs until Saturday February 3, outlines the war which arrived in the town in 1643 when it became a Parliamentarian garrison.

By Christmas, the town was under siege from the Royalist army and was only relieved following the Battle of Nantwich on January 25, 1644.

The townspeople celebrated the lifting of the siege nominating the day Holly Holy Day when they would wear a sprig of holly in their hats.

There will also be three Battle of Nantwich talks at the museum in January:

Thursday 11 January – ‘1643 the Battles of Nantwich, Tarporley and Middlewich’

Thursday 18 January – ‘Life during the Siege and Battles of Nantwich’

Thursday 25 January – ‘1644 The Battle of Nantwich’

Tickets are £6, museum members £5.

The talks start at 7pm and can be booked online or in the museum.

A model illustrating the battle will be on display in the museum from Tuesday January 23.

Volunteers will be on hand on Saturday January 27 to talk about the model.

Civil War Tours begin at the museum at 10.15am and 12pm on Saturday 27 January.

Tickets are £6, museum members £5 and children are free.

The tours last approximately 1.5 hours and can be booked online or in the museum.

Also, between 12.00pm and 1.00pm on Saturday 27 January, music will be performed in the museum by seventeenth-century musicians Forlorne Hope.

Children’s activities will be available in the museum on Saturday 27 January between 10.00am and 3.00pm.

A visit to the museum shop will provide an opportunity to purchase one of the informative booklets that relate to the Civil War.

The museum is open from 10.00am-4.00pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry to the museum and events is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

(Pic by Tony Pennance)