Man charged after entering elderly woman’s Shavington home
in News December 29, 2023
woman's home - justice court gavel - free to use https___pxhere.com_en_photo_839873

Detectives have charged a 54-year-old man with a number of offences after he entered the home of an elderly woman in Shavington.

Cheshire Police say the charges relate to an incident which occurred on December 22.

Darren Bedson, of Crewe Road, Shavington, has been charged with exposure, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, and breach of a restraining order in relation to another woman.

He appeared at West Cheshire Magistrates on December 27 and was remanded in custody to appear at Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.

