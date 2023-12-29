Wingate Special Children’s Trust marks funding boost with MP visit

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust based near Nantwich has received a £7,520 donation from Morrisons Foundation.

The trust, a charity in Wrenbury that supports children and young people with special education needs and disabilities in East Cheshire, was visited by Eddisbury MP Edward Timpson to celebrate their success.

The funding will enable the trust to buy specially adapted chairs for their exercise bikes for children with mobility issues.

Neil McCallum, chair of trustees of Wingate Special Children’s Trust, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

“We currently have two specialist bikes in our gymnasium, which offer cycling for all abilities, boosting the riders’ independence and exercise.

“The generous donation from the Morrisons Foundation will allow us to buy specially adapted chairs for the bikes.

“The clinical positioning chairs will enable all our clients to use the bikes, from those with autism to the people with more involved physical challenges such as cerebral palsy.”

Mr Timpson said: “Supporting vulnerable young people is very close to my heart.

“I’m pleased that the Wingate Special Children’s Trust will be able to continue to enhance the health and wellbeing services it provides thanks to the support from the Morrisons Foundation.”

Nikki Harrison, Community Champion at the Morrisons store in Nantwich, added: “Supporting local charities is at the heart of the Morrisons Foundation.

“I’m very pleased to have been able to visit the Wingate Centre to see first-hand the wonderful work they do for children and young people with special educational needs.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to help in such a meaningful way.”

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust was established over 30 years ago.

It provides vital services such as inclusive, accessible residential, sport and recreation facilities that allow those with special educational needs to be active, improve their health and wellbeing and grow in confidence as well as learn new skills and develop independence.