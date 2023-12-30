Nantwich Town Women to launch development squad

Nantwich Town Women are planning to launch an inaugural development squad.
It comes after an increase in female players at the club over the past 12 months and the success of their Women’s First Team.
The new development squad will play in the Cheshire Women’s and Youth League from the 2024/2025 season.
Player trials will be held on the Applewood Arena 3G at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode in Nantwich CW5 5BS.
Richard Embley, Head of Women’s Football, said: “The development squad will further strengthen our pathway to the first team.
“Many of our current U18 squad are ready for adult football now and we want to build around this very talented group.”
Players must be aged 16 and over on September 1 2024 or turn 16 before May 2025.
The dates of the trials are Friday 5th January 2024 (7pm) and Friday 12th January (7pm).
Register your interest via any of the Nantwich Town FC Women social media pages, including https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies or contact Richard Embley on 07881823773.
(pic and words by Jonathan White)
