Nantwich Town make new loan signing after Ahmed Ali departs

Nantwich Town have signed defender Courtney Meppen-Walters on a one-month loan from NPL Premier side Guiseley.
The signing comes as the club has bid farewell to a number of key players recently, the latest being Ahmed Ali.
Meppen-Walters, 29, is a centre-back who has also played most recently at Glossop, Chorley and Radcliffe.
He has five appearances under his belt this season, taking him to 26 in total for Guiseley after signing last season.
Nantwich Town manager Paul Carden said: “He’s everything that we’ve been looking for.
“There’s obviously been a number of players who’ve left recently so we need more players but we need the right players.
“That’s not always easy but when I was told of Courtney’s availability I pushed and pushed to try and make it happen and am thankful to Guiseley for their help.
“Hopefully he comes in and gets the games he needs and plays the way I know he can and helps us along the way.
“He adds to what we’ve been lacking which is a little bit of experience and leadership at times.”
Ahmed Ali recently left to join Hednesford Town after being offered a deal he could not refuse.
Carden added: “I’m disappointed that Ahmed has left but the package that was put to him was something that he was attracted to.
“He works in the Midlands and only has to train once a week which is something that we don’t do, we want everyone training as much as we can.
“Disappointed to lose someone like him but he’s been offered a really good deal from Hednesford so we thank him for his efforts and wish him well.”
(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town)
